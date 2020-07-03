QNAP QuTScloud Cloud NAS Solution introduced

QNAP has today introduced its new cloud NAS solution in the form of QuTScloud, created to help the deployment of QTS, the QNAP NAS operating system, on to the cloud through license subscription. The new service has been designed to help businesses that store most of their data within the cloud but lack a good management system.

Businesses can select from cloud service providers including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, and DigitalOcean to create a virtual QTS instance for the implementation of QuTScloud. Aseem Manmualiya, Product Manager of QNAP explains : “QuTScloud is a virtual appliance that leverages cloud infrastructure to give users the functionality they can expect from a premise-based QNAP NAS,”-“It offers a great option especially to users who manage multiple SaaS-enabled applications in the cloud, along with significant benefits of greater price-performance flexibility.”

Key features of the QNAP QuTScloud Cloud NAS Solution include:

– Supports CIFS/SMB, NFS, AFP, and iSCSI protocols for easy file access.

– Windows AD and LDAP integration simplify directory management.

– Data uploaded to major cloud storage (via HBS, HybridMount or VJBOD Cloud) can be mounted in the QuTScloud instance.

– Speedy snapshots and versioning backup and restore responses.

– A comprehensive search engine Qsirch to locate enterprise files instantly.

– QuTScloud provides pay-as-you-go software licensing with monthly license and yearly license options.

Source : QNAP

