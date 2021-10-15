Improve your golf with the PUTTR smart indoor putting green

Golfers wishing to improve their putting skills may be interested in a new golf smart indoor putting green aptly named the PUTTR. Use the companion application to view your statistics and a course like putting experience by gamifying your putting practice to help add enjoyment while building your skills. PUTTR is unlike any other putting green on the market because of its integrated computer vision technology through the green’s connected camera. The computer vision technology allows the putting green to provide feedback on their swing and offer advice on how you can improve your putting.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $449 or £327 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Ok. If you are a golfer, you know that putting is an important part of the game. But you might not know that putting accounts for over 42% of golf shots! As the saying goes: Drive for show, putt for dough! But…you don’t practice, because it’s so boring to practice putting. You go out to the practice green before a round and roll about 5-10 balls, and then take it to the course! Or, maybe you buy an at home putting green. You use it for a few weeks, then it stays rolled up in the closet, and you keep missing those 6 footers that would dramatically improve your score. “

If the PUTTR campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the PUTTR indoor putting green project review the promotional video below.

“PUTTR is the world’s first app-enabled smart putting green that allows golfers to connect and compete while providing next-gen stats and a course-like putting experience. Through gamifying putting practice, PUTTR will make any golfer a better putter, and they will actually enjoy themselves doing it! “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the indoor putting green, jump over to the official PUTTR crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

