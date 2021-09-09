Deals Reminder: PhiGolf Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the great deal on the PhiGolf Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick over at our deals store at the link below.

The PhiGolf Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick is available in our deals store for $179.99, that’s a saving of 27% off the regular price.

PhiGolf is a brand-new way to play your favorite golf game! It’s compact and portable, so you can play wherever you go! Play on the world’s best courses from your own home, simulating the best golf holidays. This set gives you a smart golf simulator, swing stick, and 9-axis 3D swing sensor. Become the envy of your friends when you’ve spent Friday night in the comfort of your man cave playing your own championship at Bethpage Black; golf holiday no longer necessary! An affordable yet premium golf gift for your husband or wife, Phigolf WGT Edition is fun for everyone, not just avid golfers making it the best golf gift. It’s built for all types of players, from absolute beginner to professional golfers alike.

Smart golf simulator, swing stick, & 9-axis 3D swing sensor

Simulates the world’s best golf courses right at the comfort of your home

Play on 2 golf game apps: WGT Golf (not free) & PhiGolf

Perfect for beginners to professional golfers alike

Golf Courses

Chambers Bay

Pinhurst No. 2

Valhalla

The Olympic Club

Congressional

Bandon Dunes

Merion

Pebble Beach

Harbour Town

Kiawah Island

Bethpage Black

Bali Hai

And more!

You can find out more details about this great deal on the PhiGolf Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals