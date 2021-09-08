Geeky Gadgets

Deals: 25-Piece Flashlight Toolbox Set, save 72%

Flashlight Toolbox

We have a great deal for our readers on the 25-Piece Flashlight Toolbox Set in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The 25-Piece Flashlight Toolbox Set is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $24.99 it normally retails for $89.

Great for small repair jobs around the home, office or car, this uniquely designed flashlight opens up to reveal that it is also a fully loaded toolbox. It includes a T-handle ratchet driver with bit holder/extender, 9 interchangeable slotted Phillips and hex bits, 8-piece Allan wrench set, and 4-piece precision screwdriver set. The molded tray storage system securely organizes all tools for quick and easy access. The flashlight has a built-in high beam and requires 4 AA batteries.

  • Flashlight opens up to reveal fully loaded toolbox
  • T-handle ratchet driver with bit holder/extender
  • 9 interchangeable slotted Phillips and hex bits
  • 8-piece Allen wrench set
  • 4-piece precision screwdriver set

Specs

  • Color: blue
  • Product dimensions: 7″ x 6″ x 3″
  • Flashlight/ toolbox
  • Built-in high beam
  • Molded tray storage system
  • Manufacturer’s 30-day warranty

Includes

  • Flashlight/toolbox
  • T-handle ratchet driver with bit holder/extender
  • 9x interchangeable slotted Phillips and hex bits
  • 8x Allen wrench
  • 4x precision screwdriver

You can find out more details about this great deal on the 25-Piece Flashlight Toolbox Set over at our deals store at the link below.

