Deals Reminder: ScoutPro The Ultimate All-in-One Charger, save 50%

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the great deal on the ScoutPro The Ultimate All-in-One Charger in our deals store this week.

The ScoutPro The Ultimate All-in-One Charger is available in our deals store for $99, a saving of 50% off the normal price.

Portable power has never been easier or more efficient than with the new ScoutPro! With up to 24,000mAh of large-capacity backup power and 5 convenient ways of charging devices, Scout Pro will keep you charged and ready for all the power needs your devices demand. ScoutPro touts built-in magnetic charging, made for the iPhone 12 family of devices, along with wireless charging for your AppleWatch. With up to 100W output type-c charging, ScoutPro can keep your MacBook charged and ready to go! 24,000mAh: Large battery capacity to power up any device anytime, anywhere

Large battery capacity to power up any device anytime, anywhere Multifunction: Charge up to 5 devices simultaneously

Charge up to 5 devices simultaneously Type-C output: For iPad, MacBook & tablet

For iPad, MacBook & tablet Magnetic charging: For iPhone 12 & Apple Watch

For iPhone 12 & Apple Watch USB-A port: Charge your AirPods, Bluetooth speaker & more

Charge your AirPods, Bluetooth speaker & more Wireless: Untethered with wires or cables

Specs Color: black

Finish: matte

Materials: aluminum

Dimensions: 6.2″ x 3.3″ x 1.18″

Weight: 19.22 oz

Battery capacity: 24,000mAh/88.8Wh

Fast charging: 15W

Outputs: 60W & 100W (dual type-C)

USB port: type-A

Dedicated charger for Apple Watch: 2.5W

Combined simultaneous output (max.): 200W

Number of devices charged: 5

Conversion efficiency (max.): 85%

Charging time: 120 minutes

Wireless

Portable

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty Compatibility iPhone

iPad

MacBook

AirPods

Apple Watch

Bluetooth speaker

And more

You can find out more information on this great deal on the ScoutPro The Ultimate All-in-One Charger over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals