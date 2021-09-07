Geeky Gadgets

Deals Reminder: ScoutPro The Ultimate All-in-One Charger, save 50%

ScoutPro The Ultimate All-in-One Charger

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the great deal on the ScoutPro The Ultimate All-in-One Charger in our deals store this week.

The ScoutPro The Ultimate All-in-One Charger is available in our deals store for $99, a saving of 50% off the normal price.

Portable power has never been easier or more efficient than with the new ScoutPro! With up to 24,000mAh of large-capacity backup power and 5 convenient ways of charging devices, Scout Pro will keep you charged and ready for all the power needs your devices demand. ScoutPro touts built-in magnetic charging, made for the iPhone 12 family of devices, along with wireless charging for your AppleWatch. With up to 100W output type-c charging, ScoutPro can keep your MacBook charged and ready to go!

  • 24,000mAh: Large battery capacity to power up any device anytime, anywhere
  • Multifunction: Charge up to 5 devices simultaneously
  • Type-C output: For iPad, MacBook & tablet
  • Magnetic charging: For iPhone 12 & Apple Watch
  • USB-A port: Charge your AirPods, Bluetooth speaker & more
  • Wireless: Untethered with wires or cables

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Finish: matte
  • Materials: aluminum
  • Dimensions: 6.2″ x 3.3″ x 1.18″
  • Weight: 19.22 oz
  • Battery capacity: 24,000mAh/88.8Wh
  • Fast charging: 15W
  • Outputs: 60W & 100W (dual type-C)
  • USB port: type-A
  • Dedicated charger for Apple Watch: 2.5W
  • Combined simultaneous output (max.): 200W
  • Number of devices charged: 5
  • Conversion efficiency (max.): 85%
  • Charging time: 120 minutes
  • Wireless
  • Portable
  • Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

Compatibility

  • iPhone
  • iPad
  • MacBook
  • AirPods
  • Apple Watch
  • Bluetooth speaker
  • And more

You can find out more information on this great deal on the ScoutPro The Ultimate All-in-One Charger over at our deals store at the link below.

