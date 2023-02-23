PS VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain VR gameplay review

Yesterday Sony officially launched it is second generation PlayStation virtual reality headset making it available with a wealth of games at launch. One such game that was specifically created for the PS VR2 headset was Horizon Call of the Mountain. If you are interested in learning more about the gameplay you can expect when entering the adventure in virtual reality.

“We’ve delivered our verdict on the PlayStation VR2 hardware – and now it’s time to play some games! Horizon: Call of the Mountain is a great VR experience for first-timers, but not exactly a killer app. That said, it’s fascinating to see Sony’s first-party exclusive in action and to see how Unreal Engine 4 delivers the experience. In this video, John Linneman’s in the headset, with additional commentary from Alex Battaglia.”

PS VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain

“A few years ago, alongside Horizon Forbidden West’s development, Guerrilla and Firesprite began collaborating on a new journey in the Horizon universe. Throughout this time, we’ve worked closely together to develop an innovative and action-packed adventure we’re proud to add to the franchise: Horizon Call of the Mountain, designed from the ground up for the PlayStation VR2 with gameplay that’s satisfying to VR veterans and newcomers alike. “

Source : Digital Foundry





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals