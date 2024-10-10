Cinematic Perfection: Discover the ProVision Engine RGB Laser Projector Series

Are you ready to take your home entertainment to the next level? The Valerion VIsionMaster Series has launched on Kickstarter with four models available the : MAX, Pro2, Plus2 and Plus. With Super Early Bird deals offering up to 45% off the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). The Valerion VisionMaster Max projector normally $3,999 USD is now only $2,199 USD and the Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 normally $3,499 USD is now only $2,099 USD during the Kickstarter campaign.

Introducing the Valerion VisionMaster Series: the VisionMaster Max and VisionMaster Pro 2. These state-of-the-art projectors have just launched on Kickstarter and promise to change the way you experience home entertainment. Both models offer 4K UHD visuals, cutting-edge RGB triple laser technology, and seamless integration with your smart home systems, transforming any room into a movie theater.

Valerion VisionMaster 4K UHD Projector Series

While the VisionMaster Max and Pro 2 are two distinct models, they share several features that make them both excellent choices for home entertainment enthusiasts.

4K UHD Visuals : Both projectors offer 4K UHD resolution , ensuring clear, detailed images for movies, shows, and games.

: Both projectors offer , ensuring clear, detailed images for movies, shows, and games. RGB Triple Laser Light Source : Producing over a billion colors, this light source provides precise and vibrant colors for an exceptional visual experience.

: Producing over a billion colors, this light source provides precise and vibrant colors for an exceptional visual experience. Viewing Contrast Ratio : 15,000:1

: 15,000:1 Native Contrast Ratio : 4,000:1

: 4,000:1 Brightness : 3000 ISO Lumens

: 3000 ISO Lumens Color Gamut : 110% REC 2020 Color Gamut

: 110% REC 2020 Color Gamut Smart Home Compatibility : Integrate both models with Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Control4 or Amazon Alexa for easy control through voice commands or smart home apps.

: Integrate both models with or for easy control through voice commands or smart home apps. Low Input Lag for Gaming : Both models feature HDMI 2.1 inputs, enabling ultra-low input lag for gaming on the most advanced 4K consoles.

: Both models feature HDMI 2.1 inputs, enabling ultra-low input lag for gaming on the most advanced 4K consoles. Immersive Viewing Modes: IMAX-Enhanced, Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ all come standard on both models, offering a theater-quality experience.

Valerion VisionMaster Max – MSRP: $3,999 Kickstarter Super Early Bird Price : $ 2,199 USD

Light Source: RGB Triple Laser

RGB Triple Laser Color Gamut: 110% Rec. 2020

110% Rec. 2020 Contrast Ratio : 15,000:1 for enhanced black levels

: 15,000:1 Native Contrast ：4,000:1

：4,000:1 Brightness: 3,000 ISO lumens

Projection Size: 40” to 300”

40” to 300” Resolution: Ultra HD 4K (3840×2160)

Ultra HD 4K (3840×2160) HDR Support: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Modes: IMAX-Enhanced, Filmmaker Mode

IMAX-Enhanced, Filmmaker Mode Lens Zoom and Shifting: 0.9-1.5:1 optical zoom, ±100% vertical lens shift

0.9-1.5:1 optical zoom, ±100% vertical lens shift Processor: AI-powered MT9618 chipset

AI-powered MT9618 chipset RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM

4GB RAM, 128GB ROM Gaming Features: 4ms@1080P 240HZ , HDMI 2.1, 240Hz refresh rate, 21:9 and 32:9 ultra-wide aspect ratios

4ms@1080P 240HZ , HDMI 2.1, 240Hz refresh rate, 21:9 and 32:9 ultra-wide aspect ratios Smart Home Integration: Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa and Control4

Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa and Control4 Streaming OS: Google TV OS with access to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and more

Google TV OS with access to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and more Wireless Streaming: AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Miracast

AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Miracast Connectivity: HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6e, USB 3.0, Bluetooth 5.2

HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6e, USB 3.0, Bluetooth 5.2 VisionMaster Max : Shipping in May 2025 Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 – MSPR: $3,499 Kickstarter Super Early Bird Price : $2,099 USD

Light Source: RGB Triple Laser

RGB Triple Laser Color Gamut: 110% Rec. 2020

110% Rec. 2020 Contrast Ratio: 15,000:1 for enhanced black levels

15,000:1 Brightness: 3,000 ISO lumens

Native Contrast ：4,000:1

：4,000:1 Projection Size: 40” to 300”

40” to 300” Resolution: Ultra HD 4K (3840×2160)

Ultra HD 4K (3840×2160) HDR Support: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Modes: IMAX-Enhanced, Filmmaker Mode

IMAX-Enhanced, Filmmaker Mode Lens Zoom and Shifting: Optical Zoom，0.9-1.5；No lens shifting

Optical Zoom，0.9-1.5；No lens shifting Processor: AI-powered MT9618 chipset

AI-powered MT9618 chipset RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM

4GB RAM, 128GB ROM Gaming Features: 4ms@1080P 240HZ, HDMI 2.1, 240Hz refresh rate

4ms@1080P 240HZ, HDMI 2.1, 240Hz refresh rate Smart Home Integration: Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa and Control4

Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa and Control4 Streaming OS: Google TV OS with access to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and more

Google TV OS with access to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and more Wireless Streaming: AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Miracast

AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Miracast Connectivity: HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6e, USB 3.0, Bluetooth 5.2

HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6e, USB 3.0, Bluetooth 5.2 VisionMaster Pro 2 : Shipping in December 2024

Valerion VisionMaster Max

The VisionMaster Max is the flagship model of the Valerion VisionMaster Series, designed to push the boundaries of home entertainment even further. With its advanced features, the Max is perfect for those who want the very best in picture quality and flexible setup options.

Dynamic IRIS for Superior Contrast

The VisionMaster Max features an advanced Dynamic IRIS system, a key technology that enhances the projector’s ability to render deep blacks and vibrant colors by automatically adjusting the aperture based on the brightness of the scene. This feature is crucial when watching content with varying light intensities, such as action-packed films or games that shift between bright and dark environments.

By dynamically controlling the amount of light passing through the lens, the system boosts contrast, making shadows darker and bright elements more striking. In particular, during darker scenes or moody cinematography, the Dynamic IRIS ensures that black levels are as deep and true as possible, providing a more immersive viewing experience. Providing viewers with richer, more engaging images where every detail is rendered with precision, giving a cinema-quality experience directly in your home.

Lens Zoom and Shifting

The VisionMaster Max offers a 0.9-1.5:1 optical zoom and ±100% vertical lens shifting, making it a versatile option for a wide range of room setups. These features allow for precise image placement on your screen, even in challenging environments where the projector cannot be positioned directly in front of the screen. The optical zoom provides flexibility in adjusting the size of the image without losing resolution or clarity, while the vertical lens shift ensures that you can move the image up or down without distorting its shape. This means that whether you’re setting up in a large home theater or a smaller living room, the VisionMaster Max can accommodate various room dimensions and screen sizes, projecting a perfectly aligned, high-quality image every time.

Cutting-Edge 4K UHD Performance

Equipped with the latest 4K UHD technology, the VisionMaster Max delivers ultra-high-definition visuals that capture every detail, from the sharpest edges to the most subtle textures. Like its counterpart, the Pro 2, the Max features HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and IMAX-Enhanced modes, ensuring that your viewing experience matches the high standards of professional cinema setups. Offering viewers a Color Gamut of 110% Rec. 2020 and 3,000 ISO lumens

The projector’s RGB triple laser light source further enhances color accuracy, providing more vivid and lifelike images that elevate your movie, gaming, or streaming experience. A viewing contrast ratio of 15,000:1 with EBL guarantees excellent image clarity, even in rooms with ambient light. This high contrast ratio ensures that bright scenes pop with intensity while maintaining nuanced details in darker areas, making it suitable for a variety of lighting conditions without compromising image quality.

Smart Home Integration and Wireless Streaming

The VisionMaster Max seamlessly integrates with modern smart home systems, offering voice control compatibility with Apple HomeKit, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa. This feature allows users to manage their projector with simple voice commands, creating a convenient and hands-free control experience. Moreover, the Max supports a wide array of wireless streaming platforms, including AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Miracast, giving you the flexibility to stream content from your smartphone, tablet, or computer directly to the projector.

In terms of connectivity, the projector is future-proofed with HDMI 2.1 inputs, Wi-Fi 6 support, USB 3.0, and Bluetooth 5.2. These advanced connections ensure high-speed data transfer, low latency for gaming, and reliable, high-quality streaming from all your favorite apps and services. Whether you’re gaming on the latest consoles or watching 4K content from streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+, the VisionMaster Max is ready to deliver.

Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2

The Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 is designed for anyone looking to bring the theater experience into their home. Whether you’re a movie enthusiast or enjoy binge-watching your favorite shows, the Pro 2 delivers stunning picture quality and smart features to elevate your viewing experience. Offering viewers a Contrast Ratio of 15000:1 a Brightness of 3,000 ISO lumens, together with a Native Contrast of 4,000:1 and Lens Zoom in the form of Optical Zoom, 0.9-1.5 with no lens shifting.

4K UHD Visuals and RGB Triple Laser Technology

At the heart of the VisionMaster Pro 2 is its cutting-edge RGB triple laser technology, a system that combines red, green, and blue lasers to produce over a billion distinct colors. This provides unparalleled color precision, delivering richer, more accurate hues than traditional projectors. The result is stunningly lifelike images that maintain their clarity and vibrancy, even at larger screen sizes.

With a projection range of up to 300 inches, the VisionMaster Pro 2 can transform any room into a cinema-like environment, making it perfect for movie nights, gaming, or immersive viewing experiences. Additionally, its wide color gamut, covering 110% of the Rec. 2020 spectrum, means it can display an extensive range of colors, offering more detail and realism in every frame. This ensures that even subtle tones and shades are captured, enhancing both bright and dark scenes with remarkable accuracy.

Dolby Vision and HDR10+

To create its fantastic high-resolution imagery the VisionMaster Pro 2 incorporates two of the most advanced high dynamic range (HDR) formats. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, designed to enhance the contrast, brightness, and color depth of images. HDR10+ allows for dynamic scene-by-scene adjustments to improve brightness and color accuracy, ensuring that the visual output is always optimized for what’s on screen.

While the Dolby Vision technology provides dynamic metadata to fine-tune brightness levels, contrast, and colors in real-time, providing a viewing experience that closely mimics the way content creators intended their films or shows to be viewed. The projector also includes IMAX-Enhanced and Filmmaker Modes, which remove post-processing effects to deliver a purer, cinema-grade experience. These modes are particularly appealing to film buffs, as they replicate the viewing conditions of an IMAX theater and give full creative control back to directors and filmmakers, ensuring an authentic viewing experience right from your home.

AI Smart Integration

The AI-SoC MT9618 chipset at the core of the VisionMaster Pro 2 enables a high degree of responsiveness and intelligence in the projector’s operation. This AI-driven processor not only handles the projector’s video and audio processing tasks but also powers its smart home integration features. Seamless compatibility with Apple HomeKit, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa means you can control the projector using simple voice commands, automating its settings or syncing it with other smart devices in your home.

This level of convenience makes it easier than ever to enjoy your favorite films, TV shows, home movies and content without fumbling for remotes or manually adjusting settings. In addition, the AI capabilities of the projector can optimize content playback, automatically adjusting image quality based on the content type or lighting conditions, further enhancing the viewing experience.

Perfect for Gamers

The VisionMaster Pro 2 isn’t just about movies and streaming—it’s also a fantastic option for gamers. Featuring HDMI 2.1 inputs, the projector supports the latest gaming consoles, including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, with ultra-low input lag. This ensures that every movement in the game translates to the screen with minimal delay, providing a more responsive and enjoyable gaming experience, particularly in fast-paced genres like first-person shooters and racing games.

Additionally, with a refresh rate of 240 hertz, the Pro 2 allows for smoother, more fluid gameplay, reducing screen tearing and motion blur. Gamers will also appreciate the projector’s future-proof design, as it is ready to handle the next generation of gaming consoles. Whether playing in 4K resolution or enjoying ultra-wide gaming modes with aspect ratios of 21:9 and 32:9, the Pro 2 ensures that you stay ahead of the curve in both visuals and performance.

Kickstarter Campaign Details

The Valerion VisionMaster Series is now available for backers on Kickstarter, the VisionMaster Pro 2, will start shipping to backers in December 2024, and the VisionMaster Max, will start shipping to backers next year during May 2025. With Super Early Bird deals offering up to 45% off the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). The Valerion VisionMaster Max projector normally $3,999 USD is now only $2,199 USD and the Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 normally $3,499 USD is now only $2,099 USD during the Kickstarter campaign.

Backing the project now gives you the opportunity to be among the first to own the next evolution of home entertainment technology. Whether you choose the VisionMaster Max or Pro 2, both models promise to elevate your viewing and gaming experiences to an entirely new level. Don’t settle for less when it comes to your entertainment. The Valerion Series brings cinema-quality visuals, high-performance sound, and smart technology right into your home. For more information on all available pledges, specifications and delivery options jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page.

