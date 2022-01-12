Protect your privacy with the HARP Mini portable speech protector

If you like to protect your privacy when engaging in business meetings, personal encounters or simply talking with friends, you may be interested in a portable speech protector called the HARP Mini. Created by a small team of developers based in Montréal, Canada the HARP Mini provides you with a bubble of sound privacy bringing security to your home and business thanks to its integrated cutting-edge technology that prevents audio recordings in your vicinity.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $1120 or £830 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Smart, connected devices are everywhere. You even invite them into your homes. The majority of the devices you carry have microphones and can serve as a recording device, leaving your confidential conversations and ideas susceptible to exposure and exploitation. With this omnipresence, your privacy is more at risk than ever. An eavesdropper in a public space, or an advanced recording device that can be hidden anywhere, can lead to serious threats to your security.”

With the assumption that the HARP Mini crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the HARP Mini portable speech protector project play the promotional video below.

“Frequently ideas from businesses (small and large) and information from individuals and families is recorded and exploited for others’ gain. Take the following news articles as just a small sampling. Be yourself in face-to-face conversations with the best portable speech protector technology on the market. With HARP Mini, your nosy neighbors (even ones named Alexa) aren’t able to exploit your private life.”

“In 2014, we created the HARP Speech Protector. It’s currently being used by governments and top executives around the world to safeguard their in-person discussions by adding a new layer of protection to their voices. We felt strongly that not only governments or institutions should be provided tools to speak freely. So we created a personalized size HARP, with the same robust, award-winning protection.”

Source : Kickstarter

