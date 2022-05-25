Microsoft announces Project Volterra ARM based mini PC

Microsoft has this week announced the launch of its latest Windows on ARM development kit in the form of the Project Volterra ARM based mini PC. The unveiling was made during this week’s Build 2022 event and has been launched to provide Windows developers with the ability to support a wide-ranging scenarios providing flexibility and more.

Microsoft explains that they “are always evolving the platform to support new and emerging hardware platforms and technologies, such as GPUs that render an app’s user experiences, Wi-Fi and cellular chipsets that ensure devices are always connected, and CPUs including MIPS, x86, Alpha, Itanium, and x64.”

Project Volterra ARM based mini PC

“Windows is a place where people come to create, to learn, and to connect. One of the most energizing aspects of Windows is how the developer community has been engaging with the platform, bringing value to over a billion people across the planet. Windows is the platform for the world’s innovation, and developers are central to unlocking the next wave of experiences that people will need today and in the future. This is what drives us as a team to innovate and empower developers with the tools to dream big and turn their ideas into reality.”

“Bringing Azure and Windows closer together will enable you to bring new classes of applications to life for your commercial and consumer customers. This journey begins with Windows 365, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Azure Virtual Desktop and will continue with cloud and NPU processing on more Windows devices. We will also continue to bridge toward this future, utilizing our open platform, open store, and open hardware ecosystem to empower you to bring your skills, talent, and passion forward.”

“For building Windows desktop apps, the Windows App SDK and the WinUI 3 platform make it easy to build rich native apps for Windows 11 using C# or C++ while still reaching users on Windows 10. The latest Windows App SDK 1.1 update is in preview and will be released soon, with new features like Fluent visual materials in WinUI 3, updated desktop windowing APIs, enhancements to push notifications, new environment variable APIs for C++, and various performance improvements.”

Source : Microsoft

