Project MAYBACH with Virgil Abloh unveiled

By

Unfortunatley the renowned fashion designer Virgil Abloh sadly passed away recently, he had been working on a new project with Mercedes Benz, the Project MAYBACH with Virgil Abloh.

Mercedes and Virgil Abloh’s family have decided to unveil the Project MAYBACH with Virgil Abloh that he developed with Mercedes Benz.

“Mercedes-Benz is devastated to hear of the passing of Virgil Abloh. Our sincere thoughts are with Virgil’s family and teams. Now opening the world of our collaboration, and Virgil’s unique vision, to the public, we want to respectfully celebrate the work of a truly unique design talent, who created endless possibilities for collaboration through his unbridled imagination and inspired all that knew his work.” Mercedes-Benz AG.

A design unlike anything that has been developed by Mercedes-Benz, every element of Project MAYBACH has been built from scratch. Abloh, collaboratively with Gorden Wagener, has interpreted Mercedes-Maybach’s luxury identity with a new design language and pushed the boundaries of function, style, and collaborative creativity. Inspired by the great outdoors and recontextualizing a traditionally metropolitan brand within a distinctly off-road environment, the 2-seater, battery-electric off-road coupe combines huge Gran Turismo proportions, large off-road wheels and distinctive attachments.

You can find out more details about the Project MAYBACH with Virgil Abloh over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes

