Lenovo ThinkStation P40w-20 with Intel AMT Thunderbolt 4 professional monitor

Lenovo has this week introduced a new 40 inch WLED IPS panel offering users a 2500R curvature, 5120 x 2160 pixel resolution and 75Hz refresh rate. The professional Thunderbolt 4 equipped monitor offers a 39.7-inch screen with 21:9 aspect ratio and a response time of 6ms in normal mode and 4ms in extreme mode together with a 10-bit colour depth. 300nits of brightness, a contrast ratio of 1000:1.

Connections on the monitor include a single DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0 port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, 4 x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, a USB-C 3.2 Gen1 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an Ethernet RJ45 port. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Lenovo for their ThinkStation P40w-20, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“Speed, power and simplicity combine through industry-leading Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, giving you up to 40Gbps of data and video transfer together with power and network connectivity between your connected devices – even with non-Lenovo brand devices – all through a single Thunderbolt™ 4 cable. And with a Thunderbolt™ 4 downstream port, you can also daisy chain a second monitor to improve your efficiency by an order of magnitude. So much more than just a screen, P40w-20 sports a built-in RJ-45 jack that makes leaps in managing your fleet as it supports Wake-on-LAN (S3/S4/S5), PXE Boot and MAC address pass through to transfer and securely maintain your network to up to two connected sources simultaneously in yet another Lenovo patented feature. And the status of that internet connection is always clearly visible onscreen through a first in-market LAN on ThinkColor.”

– 7-inch IPS 300nit HDR compliant display with 3-side near-edgeless bezels

– 2500R curvature with tilt, swivel and lift ergonomic stand and VESA mount compatible

– 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4; 1 x 3.5mm Audio Out; gigabit Ethernet, 4 x

– USB 3.2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-B and 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C

– ENERGY STAR® and TCO Certified Edge Display

Source : Kit Guru : Lenovo

