MACH Series Professional earphones priced for consumers

Westone Audio has unveiled a new range of professional earphones designed for consumers and taking the form of MACH 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80 styles ranging in price from $300 up to $1600. “Developed by leveraging over 35 years of audio engineering and artist performance experience, the MACH Series is a one-of-a-kind product focused on delivering sound in its purest form.”

MACH Series Professional earphones

“The MACH Series product combines over 35 years of engineering experience and tens of thousands of performance hours to capture this unique and true sound” said Jason Kidd, President & COO, Westone Audio “These sound signatures were previously offered exclusively in our professional custom in ear monitors, but now can be experienced by every listener.” MACH is the latest in sound engineering that is bridging the gap between professional performance products and a product for the truest of music lovers. With its unique ergonomic fit, MACH is a product for everyday use and enjoyment.”

MACH 10 earphones

With great balance, from a clear top end to smooth low end, MACH 10 features impressive capabilities any singer, musician or music lover will enjoy.

SENSITIVITY: 103dB @ 1 kHz

FREQ. RESPONSE: 20 Hz-18 kHz

IMPEDANCE: 80 Ohms @ 1 kHz

DRIVER CONFIGURATION: Single Full Range Driver

£299.99/$299.99

MACH 20 earphones

Featuring big and punchy low end, MACH 20 offers a quality soundstage and listening experience meant for any audience.

SENSITIVITY: 110dB @ 1 kHz

FREQ. RESPONSE: 20 Hz-18 kHz

IMPEDANCE: 96 Ohms @ 1 kHz

DRIVER CONFIGURATION: Single Balanced-Armature Bass Driver, Single Balanced-Armature Midrange/Treble Driver

£399.99/$399.99

MACH 30 earphones

MACH 30 offers a comfortable experience of warm balanced lows, mids and highs with a three-way crossover that provides clarity and responsiveness for any kind of music.

SENSITIVITY: 110dB @ 1 kHz

FREQ. RESPONSE: 20 Hz-18 kHz

IMPEDANCE: 91 Ohms @ 1 kHz

DRIVER CONFIGURATION: Single Balanced-Armature Bass Driver, Single Balanced-Armature Midrange Driver, Single Balanced-Armature Treble Driver

£499.99/$499.99

MACH 40 earphones

Balanced and smooth is the best way to describe MACH 40’s soundstage, perfect for anyone seeking an extremely even listening experience.

SENSITIVITY: 100dB @ 1 kHz

FREQ. RESPONSE: 10 Hz-20 kHz

IMPEDANCE: 30 Ohms @ 1 kHz

DRIVER CONFIGURATION: Dual Balanced-Armature Bass Drivers, Dual Balanced-Armature Midrange/Treble Drivers

£599.99/$599.99

MACH 50 earphones

MACH 50’s deep, wide mids and lows mean a smooth, beefy listening experience sure to satisfy any music lover’s appetite.

SENSITIVITY: 110dB @ 1 kHz

FREQ. RESPONSE: 8 Hz-20 kHz

IMPEDANCE: 32 Ohms @ 1 kHz

DRIVER CONFIGURATION: Single Balanced-Armature Bass Drivers, Dual Balanced-Armature Midrange Drivers, Dual Balanced-Armature Treble Drivers

£799.99/$799.99

MACH 60 earphones

The clarity of sound from MACH 60 boasts open highs and great depths in the mids and lows; a nice, balanced soundstage for all to enjoy.

SENSITIVITY: 100dB @ 1 kHz

FREQ. RESPONSE: 8 Hz-20 kHz

IMPEDANCE: 35 Ohms @ 1 kHz

DRIVER CONFIGURATION: Dual Balanced-Armature Bass Drivers, Dual Balanced-Armature Midrange Drivers, Dual Balanced-Armature Treble Drivers

£1099.99/$1099.99

MACH 70 earphones

Large and wide extension with a smooth top end and commanding bass is what to expect from MACH 70’s impressive soundstage; a listening experience perfect for all people and music genres.

SENSITIVITY: 110dB @ 1 kHz

FREQ. RESPONSE: 5 Hz-22 kHz

IMPEDANCE: 42 Ohms @ 1 kHz

DRIVER CONFIGURATION: Single Balanced-Armature Bass Driver, Dual Balanced-Armature Midrange Drivers, Quad Balanced-Armature Treble Drivers

£1399.99/$1399.99

MACH 80 earphones

MACH 80 is the pinnacle of flat and accurate featuring an overall even and balanced sound presentation; smooth, punchy but still crisp – a rich listening experience.

SENSITIVITY: 104dB @ 1 kHz

FREQ. RESPONSE: 5 Hz-22kHz

IMPEDANCE: 66 Ohms @ 1 kHz

DRIVER CONFIGURATION: Dual Balanced-Armature Bass Drivers, Dual Balanced-Armature Midrange Drivers, Quad Balanced-Armature Treble Drivers

£1599.99/$1599.99

Source : Westone Audio

