Raspberry Pi Audio Codec HAT adds a wealth of features to your project

The Raspberry Pi Audio Codec HAT enables by enthusiasts to add a wealth of audio features to their next project and has been specifically designed to offer a dual channel speaker interface, low power consumption, stereo encoding and decoding and more. The small Raspberry Pi audio HAT is equipped with a 3.5 mm connection enabling you to easily attach speakers, microphones and more.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $12 or £9 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Audio Codec HAT is a low power, high quality stereo CODEC designed for portable digital audio applications which is based on WM8960 IC that have the advantages like Low leakage, excellent PSRR and pop/click suppression mechanisms which allow direct battery connection to the speaker supply. Flexible speaker boost settings allow speaker output power to be maximized while minimizing other analogue supply currents.”

With the assumption that the Raspberry Pi crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Raspberry Pi audio HAT project view the promotional video below.

“We provide development assistance to the developers that have great ideas but do not have enough resources to make a product. We have done the analysis that made us aware of the risks and challenges involved in manufacturing a product. All the things related to supply chain, manufacturing capabilities, and quality management are well tested. We are capable enough to manufacture high production volumes with immaculate accuracy of delivery. Our products pass through extremely tough quality testing which means our customers will get the best quality products. We are committed to meeting your expectations, without any delay in production or delivery.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the audio HAT, jump over to the official Raspberry Pi crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

