Prodrive Hunter can tackle any terrain with 600 horsepower

Prodrive has revealed its latest vehicle that it calls an all-train hypercar. The vehicle is called the Hunter, and it has 600 horsepower, 700 Nm of torque, and four-wheel-drive. The vehicle is based on the Bahrain Raid Xtreme competition car raced by Sebastian Loeb in Dakar.

However, the Hunter has even more power than the racing car, with a 50 percent increase from the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine. Hunter also has more suspension travel to allow it to traverse even harsher terrain than the racing car. Other features include a digital dash display while maintaining the competition car’s engine, drivetrain, and suspension.

One key difference between the racing car and the Hunter is that the manual sequential gearbox from the racer was replaced with a six-speed paddle-shift transmission. The Hunter is estimated to reach 100 kph in under four seconds and have a top speed of around 300 kph. The vehicle has 35-inch off-road tires on each corner. You can buy a Prodrive Hunter for £1.25 million plus taxes.

