Press robotic caster wheel hits Kickstarter

Press is a unique robotic caster wheel that can be used to quickly rearrange furniture to preset patterns in front of your very eyes. Launched by Kickstarter pledges are now available to help the development team take their concept into production.

“Our playful wheel introduces robotics into the most intimate spaces to provide an extension of the human experience, especially for those who need it most. Capable of intelligent point to point motion and spatial mapping, the Press Wheel rearranges living and workspaces effortlessly. Press was inspired when a family member struggled to move a chair after surgery. We aim to support people with disabilities or those recovering from injuries and help them gain a renewed sense of independence.”

“Press Wheels will be developed and sold as individual units, targeting early tech adopters and DIY-ers. Users can purchase wheel kits and install them onto existing furniture to begin remapping objects in their living or workspace. These early consumers will uncover other practical use cases across other industries, unlocking a variety of commercial and creative applications for the technology. “

Source : Kickstarter

