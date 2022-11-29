GOKKCL 2,000W portable power station with DC 120W output



If you are in the market for a power supply or uninterruptible UPS backup system. You may be interested in a new Kickstarter project launched this month for the GOKKCL 2,000W portable power station. Features include AC 2,000W Output (Surge 4,000W), DC 120W Output, 1,997WH, Type-C 100W Output, USB QC 3.0 all utilising Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries.

The power station weighs 22 kg and is equipped with a wealth of connectivity together with overcurrent protection, DC automatic sleep, overvoltage protection and more. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $532 or £452 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The state-of-the-art Portable Power Station with high power, fast charging speed, and long battery life is perfect for your outdoor activities. GOKKCL is unique, clean, eco-friendly, solar-powered, lightweight and compact, works everywhere, efficiently stores energy, doesn’t require fuel, and it’s not demanding when it comes to maintenance and damage aspects.”

2000W portable power station

If the GOKKCL crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the GOKKCL portable power station project watch the promotional video below.

“The GOKKCL is built with six 10V Pure Sine Wave AC Output, one DC12V regulated output, four USB QC3.0 12W, and two Type-C 25-100W output. One of the key reasons that led us to create this device was our intention of creating a better charging and power experience, which is why we designed the power station with a diversified interface.”

“The GOKKCL features an modern design that embodies an impressive upgrade when compared to the conventional portable power stations on the market. On the other hand, its rigid ABS aluminium structure helps make it light, compact and simple while also being harder, stronger, and truly good looking!”

