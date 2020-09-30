Schneider Electric APC Back-UPS Pro gaming UPS protects your gaming console from power outages

Schneider Electric has announce the launch of a new gaming UPS system to help you shutdown your console and save games safely in case of a power cut. There is nothing worse than a power outage deleting your hardened progress in a game. The new system offers a gaming battery backup, that protects your valuable gaming system from more than seven different types of power interruptions.

“Gamers seek to be the best, and they deserve the best protection for their equipment. That’s why we’re so excited to provide these hard-working, hard-playing gamers with the peace of mind that their consoles or gaming PCs will be safe, even during a power blackout,” said Christian Enriquez, Global Product Marketing Manager, Schneider Electric. “APC by Schneider Electric, the worldwide leader in power protection for more than 30 years, has always been at the forefront of power protection technology, and is proud to introduce the very first UPS designed from the very beginning for gamers. We are excited to bring first-class power protection to the gaming arena and look forward to being a strong support class for gamers everywhere.”

“The APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming UPS boasts a patented reactor circle which provides status of remaining power, surges, dips, power outages, and building wiring faults visible from every angle. Automatic voltage regulation protects against sporadic and irregular voltages while helping to extend the lifespan of gaming equipment. Available in two colors – Arctic (BGM1500) and Midnight (BGM1500B) – and 12 customizable RGB LED lights, gamers can also easily customize the look to match their gaming setup. “

APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming UPS is the first UPS designed for gaming gear with gamers in mind, and delivers uninterrupted power protection, even during power outages and offers 12 customizable RGB LED lights enabling gamers to match their unique gaming PC and console designs.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals