Shargeek Storm 2 Power Bank only $169 – 25% off

By

Shargeek Storm 2 Power Bank

If you missed out on the crowdfunding campaign for the transparent Shargeek Storm 2 Power Bank you might be interested to know that it is currently available to purchase priced at just $169 offering a 25% discount off the recommended retail price of $229 but only for a week. Measuring just 15.1 x 5.9 x 4.6 cm or 5.9 x 2.3 x 1.8 inches in size the power bank provides a capacity of 93.5 Wh and weighs just 579 g or 20 ounces and comes supplied with a hand what USB-C cable enabling you to charge a wide variety of different hardware on the go.

“With so many devices running on finite lithium-ion power, most everyone has a portable battery bank of some sort. With excellent features and compatibility, the Shargeek Storm 2 Power Bank is looking to take this industry, well, by storm. The 93.5-watt-hour capacity is enough to charge a ton of devices, even those with large capacity—but it remains lean enough to stay under most airport security’s limits for battery capacity.”

“There’s clean DC output that’s adjustable from 3 to 25 volts to account for multiple device-charging rates, as well as QC, PPS, and PD compatibility to charge even the most demanding of devices (including laptops). Of course, this wouldn’t be a Drop offering if it wasn’t just a little cooler than your average power bank. Sitting in a slick, transparent, polycarbonate housing complete with a IPS display panel and Atmel Coulomb counter for accurate readings, the Shargeek Storm 2 is a real looker as well.”

Shargeek Storm 2 specifications

