Starship Seer 10,000mAh power bank $49

Starship Seer is a pocket sized 10,000mAh power bank that has launched via Kickstarter and already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 1,000 backers with still 40 days remaining on its campaign. Capable of providing 35W output and accepting 30W input the power bank is equipped with both USB-A and USB-C ports together within intelligent digital screen that provides up-to-date information on the amount of charge remaining and more.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $49 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 51% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“This is the world’s first power bank With a digital display that can predict remaining charge / discharge time based on dedicated software algorithm. Control the time and the power, enjoy life and the charging fun! With the Starship Seer, you’ve got a portable power source wherever the day takes you! Equipped with two 21700 batteries (automotive grade) in series, providing 10,000mAh capacity. In addition to being more volumetric energy density than standard Lithium-ion batteries, automotive-grade batteries also feature d longer battery life. They can still retain 80% of the standard battery capacity even after 800 cycles, extending battery life even further!”

Power bank

If the Starship Seer campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Starship Seer 10,000mAh power bank project watch the promotional video below.

“The Starship Seer has a complete protection system built-in. It features multiple advanced safety technologies including: overvoltage protection, undervoltage protection, short circuit protection, overcurrent protection, and temperature protection. Make your charging process safer and smarter.”

