Double New N6 : Compact Laser Engraver for Precision and Versatility

Imagine being able to transform everyday objects into personalized works of art or craft intricate designs on precious metals with professional-level precision—all from the comfort of your own workspace. Whether you’re a hobbyist looking to bring your creative visions to life, a small business owner seeking to expand your product offerings, or simply someone who loves the idea of adding a unique touch to cherished items, the laser engraver possibilities can feel endless.

But let’s face it: many engraving tools out there are either too bulky, too complicated, or too limited in what they can do. That’s where the Double New N6 portable laser engraver comes in, offering a fresh take on precision and versatility without the usual hassle.This compact yet powerful device is designed to meet the needs of creators at all levels, whether you’re engraving delicate jewelry, customizing keepsakes, or experimenting with materials like wood, glass, and ceramics.

With its advanced laser technology and user-friendly features, the N6 promises to make the engraving process not only accessible but also enjoyable. And if you’re wondering how it manages to balance professional-grade performance with simplicity, you’re in for a treat—this tool has a few surprises up its sleeve. Let’s explore what makes the Double New N6 a standout solution for your creative and professional projects.

Double New N6: A Compact and Versatile Laser Engraver

Early bird bargains are now available for the fresh project from roughly $199 or £154 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Key Specifications : Equipped with a 1064nm infrared laser for engraving reflective metals like gold, silver, and copper with a fine beam spot of 0.03 x 0.03 mm for exceptional precision.

Compact, fully enclosed design with a skylight window for real-time project monitoring, ideal for small workspaces.

Versatile material compatibility, capable of engraving precious metals, wood, glass, ceramics, and more.

Includes a rotary axis for 360-degree engraving on cylindrical objects like rings, bracelets, and glassware.

User-friendly features such as a fixed-focus laser and focal distance tool for quick setup and ease of use, suitable for beginners and professionals alike.

The Double New N6 portable laser engraver represents a notable advancement in precision engraving, combining modern technology with a compact and user-friendly design. Designed to cater to hobbyists, artisans, and small business owners, this professional-grade tool offers exceptional accuracy and versatility. It is capable of engraving both precious metals and traditional materials, making it a reliable solution for creating intricate designs on a variety of surfaces.

If and when the Double New N6 laser engraver campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2025. To learn more about the Double New N6 portable lazer engraver project take in the promotional video below.

Advanced Laser Technology for Precision

At the core of the N6’s performance is its 1064nm infrared laser, specifically engineered for engraving reflective metals such as gold, silver, and copper. This laser produces a beam spot as fine as 0.03 x 0.03 mm, making sure high levels of precision. Such accuracy is particularly valuable for applications like jewelry customization, where even the smallest details can significantly enhance a design. The laser’s fixed-focus mechanism, paired with a micro Z-axis system, simplifies the setup process by allowing quick and precise adjustments. This combination of precision and ease of use makes the N6 a practical choice for professionals and hobbyists alike.

Compact Design and Practical Features

The N6’s design emphasizes efficiency and safety. Its fully enclosed structure is compact, making it suitable for small workshops, studios, or home offices. A skylight window allows users to monitor engraving projects in real time while maintaining safety standards. This thoughtful design ensures accessibility and convenience, even for those working in limited spaces. Whether engraving intricate patterns on jewelry or personalizing decorative items, the N6 supports a smooth and efficient workflow.

Versatility Across Materials

One of the N6’s defining features is its versatility. While it excels at engraving precious metals, it is equally effective on traditional materials such as wood, glass, and ceramics. This broad material compatibility enables a wide range of applications, from creating personalized keepsakes to etching logos or patterns on everyday objects. For users focused exclusively on non-metal materials, the Double New N6 Lite offers a tailored alternative, maintaining the same precision and usability for traditional surfaces.

Rotary Axis for Expanded Capabilities

The inclusion of a rotary axis significantly enhances the N6’s functionality. This feature enables 360-degree engraving on cylindrical objects such as rings, bracelets, and glassware. By allowing designs on curved surfaces, the rotary axis expands the machine’s creative potential, making it an invaluable tool for professionals and hobbyists exploring new possibilities.

Ease of Use and Accessibility

The Double New N6 prioritizes ease of use, making sure that even first-time users can quickly adapt to the engraving process. The fixed-focus laser, combined with an included focal distance tool, eliminates guesswork, reducing setup time and allowing users to begin engraving with confidence. This intuitive design, paired with advanced features, makes the N6 suitable for both beginners and experienced users.

The Double New N6 laser engraver offers a compelling combination of precision, versatility, and convenience in a compact package. Whether customizing jewelry, creating decorative pieces, or experimenting with artistic ideas, this engraver provides a reliable and efficient solution for a wide range of engraving projects.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and design parameters for the portable lazer engraver, jump over to the official Double New N6 crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowd funding campaigns such as those found on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals