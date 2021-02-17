RomRod portable gym works with or without weights (final hours)

RomRod is a new compact portable gym and fitness system that allows you to keep up your daily training routine wherever you may be. Specifically designed to help you improve your flexibility, barbell lifting techniques and joint mobility the RomRod has this month launched via Kickstarter and already raised over $50,000 thanks to over 950 backers.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $54 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the RomRod campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the RomRod portable fitness system project watch the promotional video below.

“3 years ago I was in Buffalo, NY for my job (as a Professional Baseball Umpire) and Haley came out for a short weekend visit. Whenever Haley comes to visit, we always make it a point to stop in at a local gym to get in a workout together. We dropped in that day and spent a solid 10 minutes looking for something to warmup with, after finally finding a pvc pipe. On our way back to the hotel we thought to ourselves, “Finding a tool to warmup with just shouldn’t be that difficult. Why isn’t there something better?””

“The idea of RomRod was born on that walk back to the hotel. We realized that what we wanted didn’t exist and that we were going to be the ones who invented it.That afternoon, as we ate lunch, we began discussing all the possible features we would want in a rod mobility fitness device. Haley and I had just started our fitness journey in CrossFit. So, naturally I was infatuated with all the different olympic lifts used in CrossFit and wanted to perfect my technique.”

“The molds have been created for the different parts. Our packaging is complete. And, a free RomRod carry bag is included with each purchase. It’s amazing what it takes to put together each piece of the puzzle to have a final product ready to deliver to the customer. But we are happy to say, it’s ready!”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the portable fitness system, jump over to the official RomRod crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

