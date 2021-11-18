Lexar Blaze SL660 gaming portable external SSD

Lexar has this week introduced a new portable gaming external SSD available in both 512 GB and 1 TB storage capacities offering up to 2000MB/s read, up to 1900MB/s write speeds. The SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD features an advanced security software with 256-bit AES encryption to protect your essential files against corruption, loss, and deletion.

The Lexar external portable SSD drive also allows you to create a password-protected safe that automatically encrypts data and files deleted from the safe are securely erased and can’t be recovered. The SL660 SSD comes with a USB Type-C (USB-C) port that includes a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a USB Type-C to standard USB Type-A cable to add to the ease of your use.

“The Lexar® SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD is designed for blazing-fast performance that puts you in the fast lane with speeds up 2000/MBs read and 1900MB/s write1. It’s supported by the USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 standard that supports speeds of up to 20Gb/s. The RGB LEDs create a lively atmosphere rendering your gameplay more dynamic , and add a touch of color to your gaming setup.”

“The SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD is built with a premium aluminum enclosure and features a sandblasted finish for added protection against shock and vibration. Designed to be seen next to your console or gaming rigs, the SSD also comes with a detachable stand for added style and includes a durable pouch for added convenience.”

Source : Lexar

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals