Ultrathin 14’’ FHD direct connect 60Hz portable dual monitors $149

If you would like to expand your laptop workspace you might be interested in new portable dual monitors offering a aspect ratio of 16:9 and a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels at 60 Hz. The ultra-thin 14.0’’ FHD Direct-connect Monitor, a portable dual-monitor device designed for laptops. This device is not only lightweight and portable, but it also brings a level of versatility and convenience that enhances both work efficiency and entertainment experience.

The ultra-thin 14.0’’ FHD Direct-connect monitor is a testament to the fusion of design and functionality. As the name suggests, this device boasts a pair of 14-inch monitors that are ultra-thin, making it a sleek addition to any workspace. Despite its slim profile, the device doesn’t compromise on the quality of the display. The Full HD (FHD) resolution ensures crisp, clear visuals, whether you’re drafting a document, browsing the web, or watching a video.

Early adopter pledges are now available for the artful project from roughly $149 or £118 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the established retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the key advantages of this dual-monitor device is its portability. Being lightweight, it can be easily carried around, making it a perfect companion for those who work on the go or those who simply enjoy the flexibility of changing their work location. Whether you’re working from home, traveling, or enjoying your leisure time, this device can seamlessly fit into your routine.



The ultra-thin 14.0’’ FHD Direct-connect Monitor is designed to be user-friendly, requiring only a single USB cable connection to function. This means it can transmit video signals and power the extension monitors simultaneously, eliminating the need for multiple cables or extra power outlets. It supports USB2.0, USB3.0, and USB-C interfaces, making it compatible with a wide range of devices and operating systems.

Another notable feature of this device is that it doesn’t require any driver installation. This is a significant advantage, as it simplifies the setup process and allows the user to start utilizing the dual monitors immediately. Moreover, it doesn’t affect the GPU resources of the signal source and doesn’t require additional graphics card support.

If the G-Story campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2024. To learn more about the G-Story portable monitor system project inspect the promotional video below.

The ultra-thin 14.0’’ FHD Direct-connect Monitor supports two modes of triple monitor display and triple monitor independent display. This allows users to manage multiple tasks and windows with ease, thereby enhancing work efficiency. With a simple click of the mouse, users can switch between monitors, streamlining workflow and improving accuracy.

This dual-monitor device is broadly compatible, working seamlessly with any size or brand of laptop and any operating system, including Mac, Windows, Linux, and Chrome. This wide-ranging compatibility makes it a versatile addition to any tech arsenal.

The adjustability of the ultra-thin 14.0’’ FHD Direct-connect Monitor is another feature that adds to its appeal. Users can adjust the device to horizontal, vertical, or diagonal views, catering to their specific needs or preferences. The device also comes with a leather case that provides extra support and makes it easy to carry around.

The ultra-thin 14.0’’ FHD Direct-connect Monitor is a versatile, user-friendly, and high-quality portable dual-monitor device. Its sleek design, coupled with its range of features and broad compatibility, makes it a valuable tool for enhancing work efficiency and enriching the entertainment experience. Whether you’re a digital nomad, a multitasking professional, or a tech enthusiast, this device is sure to add value to your digital life.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the portable monitor system, jump over to the official G-Story crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



