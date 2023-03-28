Anker EverFrost portable cooler, fridge and freezer

Anker has created a new portable cooler, fridge and freezer in its new Anker EverFrost outdoor cooling solution. Unlike traditional coolers, Anker EverFrost offers 4 convenient charging methods, ensuring endless power for all your cooling needs. Keep your food fresh and cool with Anker EverFrost 53L featuring dual spaces for cooling and freezing.

The Anker EverFrost cooler and portable fridge also features a 299Wh detachable battery with a 60W PD USB-C port and two 12W USB-A ports allowing you to power in charge a wide variety of different gadgets and mobile devices depending on your needs. On a full charge the detachable battery pack can recharge an Apple iPhone 14, 19 times or a DJI Mavic Air 2 6 times.

Anker EverFrost portable cooler and fridge

“Anker EverFrost comes with a detachable 299Wh battery for fast cooling, keeping food and beverages at 39°F (4°C) for up to 42 hours. And if you want to change the temperature, adjust it from -4° – 68°F (-20° – 20°C). Join the green revolution with Anker EverFrost. Its 100W solar input allows for convenient, lightweight, and eco-friendly outdoor charging.”

“With Anker EverFrost, enjoy twice the storage capacity of traditional coolers without the need for ice. Say goodbye to wasted space and hello to practical storage—ideal for weeklong trips. Choose from 33L / 43L / 53L capacities. Equipped with a high-efficiency cooling compressor, an impermeable seal strip that’s 7mm thick, and a 50mm insulating layer to ensure long-lasting, ultra-fast, and quiet refrigeration under 42dB. It only takes 30 minutes for food and drinks to cool down from a hot 77°F (25°C) to a cool 32°F (0°C).”

