DJI Mavic Air 2 teardown by iFixit

The iFixit team have carried out a teardown of the new DJI Mavic Air 2 photography drone, revealing its inner workings to the world. Now available to purchase the DJI Mavic Air 2 is priced at $950 or £769, offering both 12 and 48 megapixel still photos and a wide variety of video formats to suit your creative needs.

“Despite the fact that they dominate the consumer videography drone market, DJI continues to innovate at just about every price point. Case in point: the new Mavic Air 2, an update to the popular Mavic Air first released in 2018. This quadcopter boasts impressively long flight times, a new 48 MP CMOS sensor, a new controller, and DJI’s OcuSync 2.0 and AirSense technologies. It’s been a while since we took a look inside a drone, so we’re going to dismantle this thing to see how it works and how easy repairs will be.”

DJI Mavic Air 2 photo modes :

– Single: 12 MP and 48 MP

– Burst: 12 MP, 3/5/7 frames

– Automatic Exposure Bracketing (AEB): 12MP, 3/5 Frames at 0.7EV Bias

– Timed: 12 MP 2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60 seconds

– SmartPhoto: Scene Recognition, HyperLight, and HDR

HDR Panorama:

– Vertical (3×1): 3328×8000 pixels (Width×Height)

– Wide (3×3): 8000×6144 pixels (Width×Height)

– 180° Panorama (3×7): 8192×3500 pixels (Width×Height)

– Sphere (3×8+1): 8192×4096 pixels (Width×Height)

