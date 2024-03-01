Cocinare portable coffee grinder hits Kickstarter

Coffee enthusiasts, prepare to elevate your brewing ritual with the latest innovation in coffee grinding technology. The Cocinare ESSENCE GO B38 is a portable coffee grinder that promises to transform the way you enjoy your favorite beans. This compact powerhouse is meticulously designed to meet the demands of the most discerning coffee drinkers, ensuring that each cup you craft is a testament to your unique taste preferences.

At the heart of this device lies the “Ghost Burr” Conical Burr Mill, a cutting-edge feature that sets the Cocinare ESSENCE GO B38 apart from its peers. The 38mm burr mill is the key to its versatility, offering you the freedom to grind your beans to the exact coarseness you desire. Whether you’re aiming for the fine consistency required for a robust espresso or the coarser texture suited for a smooth French press, this grinder has you covered with 80 distinct grinding settings that range from 150 to 1400 micrometers.

Early bird rewards are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $99 or £79 (depending on current exchange rates). One of the most compelling aspects of the Cocinare ESSENCE GO B38 is its upgradeable blade system. This innovative design means that as your palate evolves and your coffee preferences change, your grinder can adapt right alongside you. There’s no need to invest in a new device; simply update the blades, and you’re ready to explore new coffee horizons.

The personalization options extend beyond the grind. The grinder’s exterior features a replaceable skin design, allowing you to tailor its look to match your personal style. Whether you’re brewing at home, in the office, or while traveling, the Cocinare ESSENCE GO B38 can reflect your aesthetic preferences, making it a stylish addition to any setting.

When it comes to brewing the perfect cup of coffee, consistency is key. The Cocinare ESSENCE GO B38 excels in this area, delivering a uniform particle size distribution with less than 15% variance at a scale of 60. This precision ensures that each extraction is balanced and full of flavor, providing you with a superior coffee experience every time.

Assuming that the Cocinare funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2024. To learn more about the Cocinare portable coffee grinder project take in the promotional video below.

The grinder’s capabilities are not confined to a specific type of coffee. It is adept at handling a wide array of beans, from single-origin specialties to diverse blends and roasts. This versatility makes the Cocinare ESSENCE GO B38 an indispensable tool for anyone passionate about coffee, regardless of their preferred brew.

Maintenance of the Cocinare ESSENCE GO B38 is refreshingly simple. The package includes tools for easy Burr removal, and the adjustable and detachable Burr system not only allows for effortless customization but also streamlines cleaning and upkeep. This thoughtful design ensures that your grinder remains in top condition, enhancing both its longevity and performance.

The Cocinare ESSENCE GO B38 series represents more than just a coffee grinder; it is a dynamic companion on your coffee journey. It offers a grinding experience that is tailored to your evolving tastes, marrying precision, customization, and ease of maintenance. For those who seek flexibility and uncompromising quality in their coffee grinding equipment, the Cocinare ESSENCE GO B38 stands out as the premier choice.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and dimensional specifications for the portable coffee grinder, jump over to the official Cocinare crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

