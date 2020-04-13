Porsche will auction this cool 911 Speedster To benefit coronavirus charity

Porsche has announced that it would be auctioning off a special edition 911 Speedster with proceeds benefiting the United Way’s COVID-19 relief efforts. The car is a special one because it is the last 911 Speedster to be produced at the factory in Germany. The car also marks the last seventh-generation 991-series 911 to be built.

Each the 911 Speedster cars sold includes a Porsche Design flyback chronograph as part of the $275,750 asking price. On this particular version of the car, the accompanying watch is engraved with the chassis number of the vehicle and comes with official paperwork documenting its historic place of the lineage. The special Porsche will be sold via RM Sotheby’s in an online auction.

The car is painted in GT Silver Metallic with Kodiak leather interior and the Heritage Design Package that gives the vehicle a vintage racecar look and adds on an additional $24,510 to the price tag. The auction winner will also get to tour the Porsche development and testing headquarters in Germany.

via Autoblog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals