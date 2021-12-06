Porsche Vision Gran Turismo unveiled (Video)

Porsche has unveiled a new car for the Gran Turismo video game, the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo, and the car can be seen in the video below.

The new Porsche Vision Gran Turismo will be available in Gran Turismo 7 which is coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in March of next year.

The Vision Gran Turismo features future-oriented versions of familiar Porsche design elements. The concept car exhibits the brand’s typical proportions with an especially sporty height-to-width ratio, an extremely low-set bonnet and very pronounced wings. The lights in the particularly purist front and the integrated air intakes create a visual link to the design language of the Taycan – a nod to the car’s purely electric drive. The rear is adorned with a markedly narrow light strip – a further development of the light signature that is familiar from the 911 and Taycan models.

The clear emphasis of the brand identity continues in the interior, with the curved hologram display, tailored to the driver, which appears to float above the steering wheel. The low seating position underscores the car’s dynamic feel. The realistic surface appearances in the interior also play a major role. “We spent a long time considering the right material design consisting of carbon and titanium. The aim was to reduce weight while increasing performance,” says Markus Auerbach, Head of Interior Design at Porsche. “In addition, sustainable aspects also play a role in forward-looking projects. For example, we only used entirely vegan materials in the concept car.”

You can find out more details about the new Porsche Vision Gran Turismo over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals