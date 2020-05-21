Porsche Track Your Dream lets buyers track the progress of their new 911

For most of us, when we order something from Amazon we like checking the tracking information to see exactly when our package will be here. It would stand to reason if you’re willing to track something as mundane as a new computer mouse, you’d want to track the progress of something as exciting as a new Porsche 911. Porsche is enabling users to monitor their new car during the production and delivery process using “Porsche Track Your Dream.”

The service lets 911 buyers who order a car follow its journey from production in Germany, as it crosses the Atlantic, to the final destination at the dealership for delivery. Porsche says that buying a new 911 is a special moment and should be as personal as possible.

“Porsche Track Your Dream allows our customers to trace every key stage of their new car as it leaves our home in Germany,” said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA). “This service gives future owners a convenient way of staying up to date before they see their car for the first time here in the US.”

Porsche customers will receive a unique link once placing an order for 911 that leads them to an online platform to track their car through 14 milestone events. The events include order creation, freeze point for vehicle changes, production updates, vessel departure from Germany, port entry into the US, dealership arrival, and more. Background information about each milestone is offered along with the countdown that shows the progress and miles and days.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals