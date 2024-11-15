Porsche Taycan GTS and Sport Turismo GTS Arrive with More Power and Performance

The Porsche Taycan GTS is the latest addition to the Taycan family, bringing a blend of power, performance, and precision that enthusiasts have come to expect from the iconic brand. The GTS, which stands for Gran Turismo Sport, has a storied history within Porsche, and the new Taycan GTS continues this legacy with its sporty all-rounder capabilities. With up to 515 kW of overboost power and a push-to-pass function, the Taycan GTS offers an exhilarating driving experience that sets pulses racing. The model’s distinctive sound profile, created by the Porsche Electric Sport Sound, adds an extra layer of excitement to the driving experience, while the unique design elements, such as the black accents and GTS badges, set it apart from other Taycan models, making it a standout in the electric sports car segment.

Performance and Efficiency

The Taycan GTS is not just about raw power; it also features impressive efficiency, thanks to the advanced technology and engineering expertise that Porsche is renowned for. The advanced powertrain and optimized software allow the Taycan GTS to achieve a range of up to 628 kilometers in the WLTP cycle, ensuring that drivers can enjoy the thrill of the ride without worrying about frequent charging stops. The electric sports car features a new rear-axle motor, a modified pulse inverter, and more powerful batteries, all contributing to its enhanced performance and efficiency. The Taycan GTS can be charged at up to 320 kW at 800-volt DC charging stations, which means that drivers can add up to 100 kilometers of range in just five minutes, ensuring quick and convenient charging even on long journeys.

Pricing and Availability

The new Porsche Taycan GTS models, including the sports sedan and Sport Turismo, are now available for order, with customers able to expect to see these models in dealerships by early 2025. Pricing details will vary based on the chosen configuration and optional features, but Porsche enthusiasts can anticipate a premium price tag that reflects the brand’s commitment to quality and performance. The Taycan GTS offers a range of customization options, allowing customers to tailor their vehicle to their specific preferences. In addition to the standard colors, new exterior colors such as Slate Grey Neo and Pale Blue Metallic are available, allowing customers to personalize their Taycan GTS to their liking. The interior features a combination of Race-Tex and smooth black leather, with Adaptive Sports Seats Plus providing exceptional comfort and support during spirited driving.

Cutting-Edge Technology

The Porsche Taycan GTS is not just a powerhouse of performance; it also features an array of innovative technology features that enhance the driving experience and provide unparalleled convenience. The Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system serves as the central control unit for audio, navigation, and communication functions, with a 10.9-inch touchscreen display providing intuitive access to all features. The Taycan GTS also features the Porsche Connect service, which includes online navigation with real-time traffic information, smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and remote vehicle functions accessible through the Porsche Connect app. The optional Porsche InnoDrive system, which includes adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, provides semi-autonomous driving capabilities, allowing drivers to relax and enjoy the journey.

Specifications

Power: Up to 515 kW with overboost

Range: Up to 628 km (WLTP)

Charging: Up to 320 kW at 800-volt DC stations

Acceleration: 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds

Exterior Colors: Slate Grey Neo, Pale Blue Metallic, Purple Sky Metallic

Interior: Race-Tex and smooth black leather, Adaptive Sports Seats Plus

Wheels: 20-inch Taycan Turbo S Aero Design or 21-inch RS Spyder Design

Sound System: BOSE® Surround Sound System

For those interested in the broader Taycan lineup, Porsche offers a range of models with varying power levels and body styles, including the Taycan 4 sports sedan. With its extensive standard equipment and advanced technology, the Taycan family caters to diverse customer preferences and mobility needs. Whether you’re drawn to the sporty GTS or the efficient Taycan 4, Porsche’s electric offerings promise a thrilling driving experience that combines performance, luxury, and sustainability. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, the Porsche Taycan GTS represents a significant step forward in the realm of electric sports cars, setting a new benchmark for what is possible when innovative technology meets timeless design and engineering excellence.

