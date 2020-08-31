Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo delayed

Porsche has announced a delay of its beautiful Taycan Cross Turismo electric vehicle. The vehicle was expected to debut in late 2020, but Porsche CEO Oliver Blume announced it wouldn’t debut until early 2021. As for why the car is delayed, Porsche cites strong demand for the current version of the Taycan.

The automaker was clear that it’s not going to cancel any projects due to the ailing automotive market thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Porsche has been successful during the coronavirus and expects to sustain double-digit profit margins in 2020. Blume noted that there is no disadvantage for Porsche and that it is merely optimizing its production plan.

The automaker credits increased demand in China for helping the company to generate more earnings than any other European automaker in the first half of 2020. Porsche specifically credits robust sales of the Taycan, 911 Turbo, and 911 Targa for helping to maintain sales momentum during the pandemic.

[via Auto News]

