Porsche pursues virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans win

Porsche is looking to achieve their first virtual 24 of Le Mans win this weekend, the luxury sports car makes will field two LMP2 racing prototypes at the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans this Saturday.

Porsche has won the Le Mans race a number of times, 19 in total but they are now looking to win the Esports virtual version this weekend.

Porsche has notched up 19 overall victories at the real 24 Hours of Le Mans. This makes the sports car manufacturer by far the most successful brand at the world’s most famous endurance race. This coming weekend, the fledgling Porsche Coanda Esports Racing Team (PCERT) works team aims to build on this success story in the digital world. At the first edition of this virtual 24-hour race in 2020, the international squad from Gronau in Germany’s Münsterland region clinched first place in the GTE class. Last year, the 911 RSR achieved second place.

PCERT now contests the top LMP2 category for the first time on the rFactor 2 simulation platform with Oreca 07 prototypes. The two top-class cockpit crews have set themselves the ambitious goal of climbing to the top podium step in the overall ranking and have their eye on the championship title in the Le Mans Virtual Series. The endurance highlight takes off on the virtual Circuit des 24 Heures on Saturday (14 January) at 2:00 pm CET.

