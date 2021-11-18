Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition shown off at the LA Auto Show

Yesterday we got to see the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and the car is being shown off at the LA Auto Show along with the new Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition and the new Taycan GTS models.

The Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition was made official earlier this month, the car gets a range of upgrades over the standard car.

The new Panamera Platinum Edition combines elegant, sporty design and high-quality equipment at an attractive price. The exterior is characterised by accents in Satin Gloss Platinum. These can be found on the air outlet trims, the PORSCHE logo, the model designation and the standard 21-inch exclusive Design Sport wheels. The side window trims and the sports tailpipes are finished in High-Gloss Black to match.

The exclusivity of the interior is underscored by the 14-way electrically adjustable comfort seats, the Black décor made of brushed aluminium and the door sill guards with the Platinum Edition logo. This extensive list of standard equipment also includes LED main headlights with matrix beam including PDLS Plus, adaptive air suspension including PASM, a BOSE® Surround Sound System and much more. Depending on the market, the Platinum Edition is available as the Panamera, Panamera 4 and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid. The first models will be delivered to customers in late January 2022.

You can find out more details about the new Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition over at Porsche’s website at the link below.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals