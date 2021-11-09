Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition unveiled

Porsche has announced the launch of a new exclusive version of their Panamera, the Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition.

The Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition is a new special edition version of the Panamera, Panamera 4, and the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid.

The Panamera Platinum Edition is clearly identifiable from the outside by applications painted exclusively in platinum: air outlet trims behind the front wheels, the Porsche logo and model designation at the rear and, on the hybrid models, the ‘e-hybrid’ logo on the side. In addition, 20-inch Panamera Style wheels in Platinum are available as an option.

The luxurious appointments continue in the interior: a GT sports steering wheel and Power Steering Plus, Lane Change Assist, soft-close doors with Comfort Entry, 14-way electrically adjustable comfort front seats with memory package, heated rear seats, the BOSE® Surround Sound system, the brushed aluminium interior package in Black and the Porsche crest on the headrests. In addition, the interior also features exclusive distinguishing features: the door sill guards are made of brushed aluminium in Black and feature the Platinum Edition logo. In addition, all Platinum Edition models are equipped with an analogue clock in the dashboard as standard.

The car gets a number of styling upgrades and new features over the standard Panamera and you can find out more details about the car over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

