Porsche adds new Panamera models to its range

Porsche is announcing new models for its 2021 Panamera line of sports cars. The most powerful version is the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The car has 571 PS featuring a four-liter biturbo V-8 engine with a 100 kW electric motor. The car uses a 17.9 kWh battery pack giving it 30 percent more electric driving range.

The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid gets the same new electric motor along with a 330 PS 2.9-liter biturbo V6. Total power is 462 PS. Rounding out the Panamera portfolio is the 4S.

This car has a 440 PS engine and features the same chassis, design, and equipment as other models in the range. Porsche says that the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid can reach 100 KM/H and 3.2 seconds, an increase of 0.2 seconds compared to the previous model. It has a top speed of 315 KM/H, a gain of five KM/H.

