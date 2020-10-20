Geeky Gadgets

Porsche adds new Panamera models to its range

By

Porsche is announcing new models for its 2021 Panamera line of sports cars. The most powerful version is the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The car has 571 PS featuring a four-liter biturbo V-8 engine with a 100 kW electric motor. The car uses a 17.9 kWh battery pack giving it 30 percent more electric driving range.

The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid gets the same new electric motor along with a 330 PS 2.9-liter biturbo V6. Total power is 462 PS. Rounding out the Panamera portfolio is the 4S.

This car has a 440 PS engine and features the same chassis, design, and equipment as other models in the range. Porsche says that the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid can reach 100 KM/H and 3.2 seconds, an increase of 0.2 seconds compared to the previous model. It has a top speed of 315 KM/H, a gain of five KM/H.

