Porsche Taycan GTS unveiled at LA Auto Show

As well as the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS, Porsche also unveiled some new models of its Taycan EV, the Porsche Taycan GTS, and the Taycan Cross Turismo.

The new Porsche Taycan GTS models come with 598 PS and they have a range of up to 504 km, this is the first Taycan to break the 500 km range.

The Taycan GTS is the sporty all-rounder of the model range. It has an impressive 440 kW (598 PS; Taycan GTS models: Electric power consumption* combined (WLTP) 24.1 – 20.3 kWh/100 km, CO₂ emissions combined (WLTP) 0 g/km, electric range combined (WLTP) 424 – 504 km, electric range in town (WLTP) 524 – 625 km, Electric power consumption* combined (NEDC) 26.0 – 25.9 kWh/100 km, CO₂ emissions combined (NEDC) 0 g/km) of overboost power when using Launch Control. The sprint from zero to 100 km/h can be achieved in both body variants within 3.7 seconds. The maximum speed of the duo is 250 km/h. As a representative of the latest Taycan generation, the GTS has a particularly efficient drive strategy. The other Taycan derivatives also received this update in the new model year. In practical terms, this extends the operating range. With a range of up to 504 km, based on WLTP figures, the new sports model is the first Taycan to break the 500-km mark.

