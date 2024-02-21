Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid unveiled

Porsche has unveiled some new hybrid versions of its Panamera, the Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid and the Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and both models come with a new e-hybrid system and a 2.9 litre V6 bi-turbo engine.

The Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid comes with 544 PS which gives the car a 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.7 seconds and the 4 E-Hyrbid model comes with 470 PS, which gives the car a 0 to 100 km/h time of 4.1 seconds.

Porsche is further expanding its range of powertrains for the Panamera sports saloon. As part of the E-Performance strategy, the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid have been added to the portfolio with immediate effect. This is Porsche’s response to the particularly strong interest in efficient and dynamic e-hybrid powertrains in many markets. The Panamera will be available in a total of four performance variants of this advanced powertrain technology.

The four optimised E-Hybrid-specific driving modes, as well as the improved Sport and Sport Plus modes, further optimise the efficiency of the E-Hybrid models. The vehicles always start in the purely electric E-Power mode. Once the state of charge of the battery is under a certain minimum value, the system automatically switches to Hybrid Auto mode, which adapts the operating strategy to the current driving situation. In addition, with active route guidance in Hybrid Auto, the operating strategy is further optimised by knowing the route ahead. In this way, the proportion of electrically driven distances in city traffic can be maximised and efficiency increased. The system uses both car and navigation data for this purpose.

You can find out more details about the new Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid and the new Panamera 4 E-Hybrid over at Porsche at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing on these new models.

Source Porsche



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals