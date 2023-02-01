Porsche GT4 e-Performance at the Race of Champions Sweden (Video)

The Porsche GT4 e-Performance made its debut at Goodwood last year and we last saw the car at the Goodwood Hill Climb.

Porsche has been showing the car off at the Race of Champions in Sweden, the car was modified slightly so it would perform well in the snow, have a look at the video below.

The Porsche GT4 e-Performance is based on the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport and it is powered by an electric motor, you can see more details about the car below.

“With the Mission R, we’ve shown how Porsche envisages sustainable customer motor racing in the future. The 718 Cayman GT4 e-Performance now demonstrates that this vision works impressively on the racetrack,” states Matthias Scholz, GT racing vehicle project manager. “We’re very excited about the response because a one-make cup with electric racing cars would be an important addition to our existing customer racing programme.”

Like with the Mission R, the fully-electric drive train of the 718 Cayman GT4 e-Performance is based on a permanently excited synchronous machine (PESM) on the front and rear axles. Together, they turn the racing car into an all-wheel-drive and can deliver a peak output of up to 800 kW (1,088 PS). The direct oil cooling of the e-motors and battery pack developed by Porsche counteracts thermally induced derating. “The integration of oil cooling has significantly impacted the vehicle concept,” explains Björn Förster, GT4 e-Performance project manager.

You can find out full information about the Porsche GT4 e-Performance over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche





