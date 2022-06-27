Porsche GT4 ePerformance debuts at Goodwood

The new Porsche GT4 ePerformance made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed over the weekend, the car comes with some of the technology from the Mission R.

The Porsche GT4 performance comes with up to 1072 horsepower and power can be modified down on the car to 612 horsepower for 30 minutes, this is the length of a Carrera Cup Race.

The GT4 ePerformance features the technology components of the Mission R. At the 2021 IAA MOBILITY in Munich, the conceptual study outlined the vision of a fully-electric GT racing car for customer motorsport in the future. Both are based on the chassis of the proven 718 GT4 Clubsport model. The entire electric motor and battery technology also comes from the IAA conceptual study, which in qualification mode translates to a maximum output of up to 800 kW (1,088 PS). In simulated racing, a steady 450 kW (612 PS) is available for 30 minutes, i.e. the duration of a Carrera Cup race. In terms of lap times and top speed, the GT4 ePerformance is on par with the performance of the current 992-generation 911 GT3 Cup. Thanks to 900-volt technology, the state of charge (SoC) of the battery at full charging capacity jumps from 5 to 80 per cent in about 15 minutes.

You can find out more details about the new Porsche GT4 performance over at Porsche at the link below, the car looks awesome from the photos.

Source Porsche

