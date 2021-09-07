Porsche Mission R concept car unveiled (video)

Porsche has unveiled a new concept car at IAA MOBILITY 2021 in Munich, the Porsche Mission R. The car combines state of the art materials and technology.

It also uses a range of sustainable materials, these include natural fibre-reinforced plastics. The car comes with two electric motors that produce 800kW or 1,088 PS (1073 horsepower).

The car is designed for the track and it can accelerate from 0 to 62 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds and it has a top speed over 300 km/h.

“Porsche is the brand for people who fulfil their dreams. This is also true in motorsports. We experience our innovative strength on the race track, demonstrate courage in pursuing new avenues and delight car owners with sporting performance,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. “In addition to our involvement in the Formula E World Championship, we are now taking the next big step forward in electric mobility. The concept study is our vision of all-electric customer motorsports. The Mission R embodies everything that makes Porsche strong: performance, design and sustainability.”

Porsche has said the car is representing what customer motorsports will look like in the future.

Source Porsche

