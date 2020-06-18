Porsche Cayenne GTS shown off in new video

The Porsche Cayenne GTS was made official last week, the car comes in SUV and Coupe versions, we have already see one video of the new GTS and now we have another.

The new Cayenne GTS comes with a 4.0 litre twin turbo V8 engine twith 454 horsepower, this gives the cars a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 4.5 seconds.

When combined with the optional Sport Chrono package, the new Cayenne GTS comes with a top speed of 270 km/h.

You can find out more information about the new 2020 Porsche Cayenne GTS over at the Porsche website.

Source Porsche / YouTube

