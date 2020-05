Porsche 993 inspired coffee machine $11,000

Super Veloce has created a new espresso coffee machine inspired by the Porsche 993 with a a flat-six engine. The unique coffee machine will be created as a limited edition and only 993 units of the RS Black Edition will be manufactured priced at $11,121 or €10,200, depending on your location.



“THE FLAT-SIX, OR BOXER ENGINE, IS A FLAT ENGINE WITH SIX CYLINDERS ARRANGED HORIZONTALLY IN TWO BANKS OF THREE CYLINDERS ON EACH SIDE OF A CENTRAL CRANKCASE. THE PISTONS ARE MOUNTED TO THE CRANKSHAFT SUCH THAT OPPOSING PISTONS MOVE BACK AND FORTH IN OPPOSITE DIRECTIONS AT THE SAME TIME, SOMEWHAT LIKE A BOXING COMPETITOR PUNCHING THEIR GLOVES TOGETHER BEFORE A FIGHT, WHICH HAS LED TO IT BEING REFERRED TO AS A BOXER ENGINE. THE SHAPE OF THE ENGINE IS BETTER FOR REAR ENGINE AND MID-ENGINE DESIGNS, WHERE THE LOW CENTRE OF GRAVITY IS AN ADVANTAGE. HOWEVER, IT IS AN INTRINSICALLY EXPENSIVE DESIGN TO MANUFACTURE, AND SOMEWHAT TOO WIDE FOR COMPACT AUTOMOBILE ENGINE COMPARTMENTS, WHICH MAKES IT MORE SUITABLE FOR LUXURY SPORTS CARS, CRUISING MOTORCYCLES, AND AIRCRAFT. THE ESPRESSO VELOCE FLAT SIX IS A TRIBUTE TO THE LAST OF THE AIR-COOLED FLAT-SIX ENGINES THAT WERE RACED COMPETITIVELY DURING THE PERIOD 1994 – 1998.”

Specifications of the Super Veloce Porsche 993 inspired coffee machine :

‍- Components manufactured in: Anticorodal 6082 T6 & 7075 alloy – Stainless steel 316 Titanium & 304‍

– Engine Block: Anodized Satin Silver

– Cylinder Heads: Anodized Bright Silver

– Cam Covers: Jet-Black high pressure thermoset carbon fibre (2×2 twill), hand laid 45 degree diagonal

– Length 380 mm x Width 420 mm x Height 340 mm

– Input voltage : 110, 120V & 220, 240V

– Weight 21.5 kg

Source : Super Veloce : Slashgear

