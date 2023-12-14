Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Taycan Turbo S set new records at Buddh International Circuit

Porsche has revealed that the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Porsche Taycan Turbo S have set new lap records at the Buddh International Circuit, the cars were driven by India’s first Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan.

The 911 GT3 RS set a lap time of 1m 59.854 seconds and the Taycan Turbo S set a lap time of 2m 10.313 seconds, which is impressive, you can see more details about these new records below.

Driving the GT3 RS, Narain Karthikeyan broke the previous record of 2m 00.266 seconds — set by Karthikeyan himself in a 911 GT2 RS in 2019 — and registered a new lap time of 1m 59.854 seconds. The new record makes the Porsche 911 GT3 RS the fastest production car around the Buddh International Circuit and the only one to lap the circuit under two minutes.

Registering speeds of over 250km/h on the straights, the 911 GT3 RS’s new record cements its place among the Stuttgart-based brand’s illustrious list of accomplishments.

The 525 PS 992-generation 911 GT3 RS is powered by Porsche’s 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine (911 GT3 RS: Fuel consumption* combined (WLTP) 13.4 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (WLTP) 305 g/km). The GT3 RS, touted as the ultimate road-going track car, also gets its speed from a strong focus on aerodynamics, specifically additional downforce to give it more grip in corners and several degrees of adjustability via simple-to-use controls on the steering.

