Porsche 911 997 gets Apple Car Play with PCCM Plus

Porsche previously brought Apple Car Play to classic 911 models including the Porsche 996, and now it is the turn of the Porsche 911 997 with the launch of the new Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus.

The new Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus will be available for all models of the Porsche 997 and also for the Porsche Cayman and Boxster 987 models.

The PCCM Plus equipment includes a 7-inch touchscreen with a state-of-the-art graphical display. DAB+ enables the reception of digital radio stations with the European version, while the version for the USA and Canada is programmed for the SiriusXM® satellite radio. The driver is provided with the latest on-board navigation with Points of Interest (POI) specific to Porsche displayed in 2D or 3D. Map updates will be offered for this at regular intervals in the future. Media playback is possible via USB stick, Bluetooth®, Apple CarPlay (from iPhone 5) and Android Auto™. Another function is the trip computer which provides lots of useful driving data. In the 911, the Boxster and the Cayman, personal settings for the car can also be stored. Depending on the vehicle equipment, this memory function can be used for the lights, the windscreen wipers, the climate control and the locking.

You can find out more details about the new Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus for the Porsche 911 997 over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche





