Classic Porsche 911 models gets Apple CarPlay with new PCCM systems

Porsche has announced that it is launching some new PCCM systems for older Porsche models that will bring Apple CarPlay to these cars.

The new Porsche Classic Communication Management systems will be available for models of the Porsche 911 from the 1960s to the 1990s, this will include the Porsche 996 models.

The PCCM can now also receive digital radio stations with DAB+. A further highlight for this device class is integration of Apple CarPlay. For the first time, all users of an Apple iPhone as from version 5 can now also use their iPhone apps for media playback, navigation and telephony while driving. Media playback is also possible via an SD card, USB, AUX and Bluetooth®. The PCCM blends harmoniously into the dashboard of Porsche classic cars thanks to the black surface finish and the shape of the knobs. It features the Porsche logo and is suitable for the sports car generations between the first 911 models of the 1960s and the last 911 with air cooling from the start of the 1990s (993 model series). Use in earlier front- and mid-engine models is also possible.

You can find out more details about these new Porsche Classic Communication Management systems for the older models of the 911 at the link below.

