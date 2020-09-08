Porsche 718 Cayman GTS, GT4 and 718 Spyder get PDK options

Porsche has announced that its flagship 718 models will no come with their PDK option, this includes the 817 Cayman GTS, 718 Cayman GT4 and the 718 Spyder.

These vehicles had previously been available with a manual transmission, the PDK models will make all three cars slightly faster.

in the flagship 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 models, the driving mode has a characteristic that’s typical of the GT variants: it can be programmed for maximum performance using the PDK Sport button. An automatic selector lever, which echoes the design in the 911 GT3, underlines the emotionally charged GT experience. The seventh gear of the PDK has a shorter ratio in all 718 four-litre naturally aspirated engine derivatives.

In addition, the PDK versions of the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 benefit from the enhancements made to their mechanical locking rear differential: in traction and overrun modes, this achieves locking values of 30 and 37 per cent as compared with 22 and 27 per cent with the manual transmission. This has a positive effect on the longitudinal and lateral dynamics as well as traction, and increases driving pleasure.

You can find out more information about the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS, GT4 and 718 Spyder with PDK over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

