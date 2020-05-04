Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS appears on video

The Porsche 718 CaymanGT4 was launched last year, Porsche are working on a more powerful version of the car, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

Now the car has been spotted at the Nurburgring and it can be seen in the video below, the footage starts at 3:13.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As yet there are no details on how much power the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS will come with, the standard GT4 comes with 414 horsepower.

As soon as we get some more details about the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS, we will let you guys know.

Source Auto Addiction, Motor Authority

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals