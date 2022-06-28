Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance hill climb (Video)

Porsche recently showed off their new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, we previously saw some photos of the car.

Now we get to see the new 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance take on the Hill Climb at the Goodwood Festival of speed and we get to see the car in action.

“The Festival of Speed is truly impressive. It’s a huge festival for car enthusiasts and a motorsport Mecca like no other in Europe,” states Porsche works driver Richard Lietz from Austria, who drove the all-electric prototype in Goodwood. “I was already familiar with the GT4 ePerformance from test drives. It’s extremely quick and loads of fun to drive – that’s exactly how I imagine the electrically-powered customer sport racing car of the future. Its aerodynamics is designed for efficiency because the car has to be able to last the full race distance. It’s more at home on circuits than at hill-climb events like here at Goodwood. So, a time of 45.50 seconds and second place in the overall rankings is in line with our expectations.”

“The GT4 ePerformance blazes a trail to Porsche customer racing with electrically-powered racing cars. As a first step, we will unveil this concept to our global partners,” says Oliver Schwab, Project Manager of the GT4 ePerformance. “With drivers, teams, organisers, authorities and other interested parties, we’re also gathering ideas for Porsche racing formats in the future.”

You can find out more details about the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

