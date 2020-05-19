Polk Signa S3 soundbar unveiled

Polk Audio has announced the launch of their latest soundbar, the Polk Signa S3 and the device works with Google Play Music, Amazon Music HD, Spotify and more.

The new Polk Signa S3 is just just 5.5cm tall and 90cm wide and it works with Google Assistant and it comes with a single HDMI ARC connection.

“The Signa Series sound bars continue to be a best seller because of the line’s impressive Polk Audio sound quality first and foremost, but also because they’re incredibly simple to use and won’t break the bank,” said Michael McCole, senior product marketing manager for sound bars at Polk Audio. “If you’re in the market for a straightforward, but dramatic boost to your home theater system, the Signa S3 covers all the bases. It sounds huge, works with virtually any TV and TV brand, decodes Dolby Digital for great virtual surround sound and has Chromecast to easily stream your favorite music into your living room.”

The Polk Signa S3 will go on sale in June and it will retail for £279 in the UK and $249 in the US, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Polk Audio

