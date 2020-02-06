PoE FeatherWing offers 4W and unique MAC

Patrick Van Oosterwijck and Silicognition are gearing up to launch a new crowdfunding campaign for their PoE FeatherWing, which is capable of providing 4 W of power and offers a globally unique MAC address. Soon to be launched via the Crowd Supply website, anyone interested in being kept up-to-date and notified when the campaign starts can register their details via the link below.

“Adafruit provides an Ethernet FeatherWing for its popular Feather ecosystem—a valuable option for IoT and automation projects. But it has its limitations. The Feather still needs to be powered separately, and no globally unique MAC address is provided for the user, making deployment hard. What if we could fix these issues? What if there was a drop-in replacement that would not only provide Ethernet, but also power your Feather, and give you a globally unique MAC? And still be 100% compatible in size, connections and software support? Enter the PoE-FeatherWing!”

Features of the PoE FeatherWing include :

– PoE: Isolated IEEE 802.3at Class 1, Mode A and Mode B Power over Ethernet, with 4 W of output power available.

– Globally unique MAC address: A Microchip 24AA02E48 provides a real globally unique MAC address, allowing actual field deployment.

– Works with existing software: A WIZnet W5500 Ethernet controller ensures full compatibility with existing software written for the Adafruit Ethernet FeatherWing.

– Drop-in replacement: With board size and connections identical to the Adafruit Ethernet FeatherWing, it’s a true drop-in replacement.

– Giant Board compatibility: A solder jumper allows for easy compatibility with the Giant Board Feather form-factor Linux SBC, without needing to add a fly wire for the IRQ (interrupt request signal).

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet for the PoE FeatherWing, but as soon as information is made available, we will keep you up to date as always.

Source : Crowd Supply : Adafruit

